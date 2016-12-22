LibreOffice is a powerful office suite – its clean interface and feature-rich tools help you unleash your creativity and enhance your productivity.
LibreOffice includes several applications that make it the most powerful Free and Open Source office suite on the market.
LibreOffice 5: it stands out from the office suite crowd.
LibreOffice is one of the friendliest and fastest-growing projects in the free and open source software world.
LibreOffice is about more than software. It’s about people, culture, creation, sharing and collaboration.
The Leading English Education and Resource Network (LEARN) is a non-profit organization that primarily serves the public and private Anglophone, and Aboriginal, Youth and Adult Education sectors of Québec.
LEARN has developed a short guide for creating a PDF Form using LibreOffice, which has been originally published for version 4.0.5.2 [[…]
Berlin, December 22, 2016 – The Document Foundation (TDF) announces the availability of LibreOffice 5.2.4 “still”, the fourth minor release of the LibreOffice 5.2 family. Based on the upcoming announcement of LibreOffice 5.3, all users can start to update to LibreOffice 5.2.4 from LibreOffice 5.1.6 or previous versions.
The Leading English Education and Resource Network (LEARN) is a non-profit organization that primarily serves the public and private Anglophone, and Aboriginal, Youth and Adult Education sectors of Québec.
LEARN has developed a short guide for creating a PDF Form using LibreOffice, which has been originally published for version 4.0.5.2 [[…]
Berlin, December 22, 2016 – The Document Foundation (TDF) announces the availability of LibreOffice 5.2.4 “still”, the fourth minor release of the LibreOffice 5.2 family. Based on the upcoming announcement of LibreOffice 5.3, all users can start to update to LibreOffice 5.2.4 from LibreOffice 5.1.6 or previous versions.
Follow Us